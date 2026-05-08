One Question for Each WNBA Team Heading into the 2026 Season
Preseason is over, and the final rosters are all set. So, it’s officially time to look at the 2026 WNBA season, and some of the biggest questions facing every team, going into the league’s 30th year.
Atlanta Dream: When will Brionna Jones be back?
Brionna Jones had to have surgery because of a knee injury she had sustained while playing in Europe this winter. There is no date for her return just yet. With Angel Reese, Naz Hillmon, Madina Okot, and Sika Kone, the Dream have enough frontcourt depth to still be good while Jones is out, but if they truly want to compete with the Aces, Liberty, and Fever, they will need her.
Chicago Sky: Can they win back fans’ trust?
If there’s one thing WNBA fans have learned over the last few seasons, it’s that you shouldn’t trust the Chicago Sky. On paper, the roster the Sky assembled after trading Angel Reese looks great and ready to bring Chicago back to the playoffs. But they still have to put it all together.
Connecticut Sun: Can Diamond Miller finally blossom into a star?
Diamond Miller was the second-overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Limited opportunities and injuries slowed down her development in Minnesota, and she also didn’t really fit in with the Dallas Wings when she landed there when Cheryl Reeve traded for DiJonai Carrington. Going to the Sun is her first opportunity to find a steady role. Maybe that will be enough for her to grow into a star. Connecticut has a ton of young talent, but is still looking for those franchise stars to build around.
Dallas Wings: How quickly will their bold offseason approach pay off?
The Wings went above and beyond to make sure that the roster around Paige Bueckers would actually be competitive this season. With the additions of Jessica Shepard, Alanna Smith, Odyssey Sims, Alysha Clark, and Azzi Fudd, the team looks like a playoff squad, but they have a first-time WNBA head coach and lots of new pieces to put together—some of which missed a large chunk of training camp due to overseas commitments.
Golden State Valkyries: Will Gabby Williams be enough to carry the team to the next level?
The Valkyries kept most of the key pieces from their historic playoff run together, and Kayla Thornton is healthy. Free agency wasn’t as exciting as you might have expected from an up-and-coming team willing to invest in its players. So, the question is, is one All-Star addition enough to help the Valkyries take the next step, especially with Iliana Rupert set to miss the season?
Indiana Fever: How does Stephanie White maximize Caitlin Clark’s offense?
Due to a string of injuries, Stephanie White never really got to plan around Caitlin Clark or experiment with her in different lineups and systems. That should hopefully be different this season, and the Fever’s deep guard rotation creates opportunities for a lot of different combinations and some off-ball reps for Clark.
Las Vegas Aces: Can Chennedy Carter provide the spark needed to repeat?
Repeating as champions is incredibly difficult. The Aces kept a strong roster together, and having A’ja Wilson always gives you a good shot at a title. But the Aces could still use a little extra something they didn’t have last season to keep opponents on their toes. Chennedy Carter could be just that.
Los Angeles Sparks: Can they put together a functioning defense?
The Sparks ran one of the most effective offenses last season, but they were also one of the worst defensive teams in the league. That needs to change if they truly want to contend. Adding Nneka Ogwumike and Ariel Atkins is a step in the right direction, but is it enough?
Minnesota Lynx: Who will step up in Napheesa Collier’s absence?
Tanking for a strong 2027 draft class sounds like an intriguing option for a team that just brought in the second overall pick and will be without its star player for a big part of the season. But it doesn’t seem like a viable option for a Lynx team known for its sustained excellence. So, someone else will have to step up in Collier’s absence.
New York Liberty: Can their stars all be healthy at the same time?
Injuries derailed the Liberty’s 2025 season, and the familiar struggle is already impacting this season as well. Sabrina Ionescu injured her ankle in preseason and will be out for at least two weeks. Her injury will test the Liberty’s guard depth early and throw rookie Pauline Astier into the fire immediately. If any other injuries follow or this becomes a lingering issue, the Liberty’s title hopes could be at risk again.
Phoenix Mercury: Who is their next hidden gem?
The Mercury managed to build a team that went to the finals with a group of largely unknown or unproven role players. Lexi Held and Kitija Laksa were selected in the expansion draft, and Kathryne Westbeld tore her ACL a few days ago. So, without any key free agency signings, the Mercury will have to find some hidden gems once again. Otherwise, this roster looks very thin around Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper.
Portland Fire: Can Alex Sarama establish a good culture with a young, struggling team?
The Fire seemingly opted for the more traditional expansion team path, mostly selecting young players with tons of untapped potential in the expansion draft. So, it seems fair to expect them to chase a high 2027 draft pick above anything. That will make it a challenge to build a great (winning) culture to rely on and work around for the next few years, especially for a rookie head coach. Building good habits can be tricky when those habits rarely lead to winning.
Seattle Storm: How much better will Dominique Malonga get?
With all of their veteran stars gone and a rookie head coach taking over, the Storm’s 2026 season is about development and growth, not chasing a playoff spot. Dominique Malonga is at the center of that development, and how much better she can get will dictate the Storm’s future.
Toronto Tempo: Do they have enough to reach their playoff goal?
The Valkyries proved last season that you don’t necessarily need an established star to make the playoffs. Toronto was able to attract a one-time All-Star in free agency, signing Brittney Sykes. But making the playoffs will be more difficult with two more teams coming into the league. So, will Sykes, Mabrey, and a solid group of role players be enough to make the dream of competing and winning right away come true?
Washington Mystics: Who will step up as a leader?
At the moment, 26-year-old Michaela Onyenwere is the Mystics’ resident veteran—a big change from a 2025 team that featured Sug Sutton, Alysha Clark, Stephanie Dolson, and Brittney Sykes. Onyenwere, who is an assistant coach at UCLA during the offseason, will be able to lead the young squad, but others will have to step up as well.
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Elaine Blum covers women’s basketball for On SI from Europe. She has been writing about women's hoops since 2023 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism and a master’s degree in American Studies with a focus on women’s and gender studies. She started playing basketball when she was 10 years old and won several league and state championships at the youth and senior level.