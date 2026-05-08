One Question for Each WNBA Team Heading into the 2026 Season

Preseason is over, and the final rosters are all set. So, it’s officially time to look at the 2026 WNBA season, and some of the biggest questions facing every team, going into the league’s 30th year.

Atlanta Dream: When will Brionna Jones be back?

May 4, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Dream player Brionna Jones (42) pictured at Atlanta Dream Media Day at Gateway Center Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Brionna Jones had to have surgery because of a knee injury she had sustained while playing in Europe this winter. There is no date for her return just yet. With Angel Reese, Naz Hillmon, Madina Okot, and Sika Kone, the Dream have enough frontcourt depth to still be good while Jones is out, but if they truly want to compete with the Aces, Liberty, and Fever, they will need her.

Chicago Sky: Can they win back fans’ trust?

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh against the Phoenix Mercury at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If there’s one thing WNBA fans have learned over the last few seasons, it’s that you shouldn’t trust the Chicago Sky. On paper, the roster the Sky assembled after trading Angel Reese looks great and ready to bring Chicago back to the playoffs. But they still have to put it all together.

Connecticut Sun: Can Diamond Miller finally blossom into a star?

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Diamond Miller (1) shoots a free throw against the Seattle Storm during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Diamond Miller was the second-overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Limited opportunities and injuries slowed down her development in Minnesota, and she also didn’t really fit in with the Dallas Wings when she landed there when Cheryl Reeve traded for DiJonai Carrington. Going to the Sun is her first opportunity to find a steady role. Maybe that will be enough for her to grow into a star. Connecticut has a ton of young talent, but is still looking for those franchise stars to build around.

Dallas Wings: How quickly will their bold offseason approach pay off?

Apr 27, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith (8) poses for a photo during the 2026 Dallas Wings media day at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Wings went above and beyond to make sure that the roster around Paige Bueckers would actually be competitive this season. With the additions of Jessica Shepard, Alanna Smith, Odyssey Sims, Alysha Clark, and Azzi Fudd, the team looks like a playoff squad, but they have a first-time WNBA head coach and lots of new pieces to put together—some of which missed a large chunk of training camp due to overseas commitments.

Golden State Valkyries: Will Gabby Williams be enough to carry the team to the next level?

Apr 30, 2026; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams (1) during media day at the Sephora Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Valkyries kept most of the key pieces from their historic playoff run together, and Kayla Thornton is healthy. Free agency wasn’t as exciting as you might have expected from an up-and-coming team willing to invest in its players. So, the question is, is one All-Star addition enough to help the Valkyries take the next step, especially with Iliana Rupert set to miss the season?

Indiana Fever: How does Stephanie White maximize Caitlin Clark’s offense?

Apr 30, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball in the second half against the Dallas Wings at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Due to a string of injuries, Stephanie White never really got to plan around Caitlin Clark or experiment with her in different lineups and systems. That should hopefully be different this season, and the Fever’s deep guard rotation creates opportunities for a lot of different combinations and some off-ball reps for Clark.

Las Vegas Aces: Can Chennedy Carter provide the spark needed to repeat?

Apr 28, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chennedy Carter (23) poses for a photo during the 2026 Las Vegas Aces Media Day.Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Repeating as champions is incredibly difficult. The Aces kept a strong roster together, and having A’ja Wilson always gives you a good shot at a title. But the Aces could still use a little extra something they didn’t have last season to keep opponents on their toes. Chennedy Carter could be just that.

Los Angeles Sparks: Can they put together a functioning defense?

Apr 30, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Sparks guard Ariel Atkins (7) poses during media day at El Camino College. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Sparks ran one of the most effective offenses last season, but they were also one of the worst defensive teams in the league. That needs to change if they truly want to contend. Adding Nneka Ogwumike and Ariel Atkins is a step in the right direction, but is it enough?

Minnesota Lynx: Who will step up in Napheesa Collier’s absence?

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Tanking for a strong 2027 draft class sounds like an intriguing option for a team that just brought in the second overall pick and will be without its star player for a big part of the season. But it doesn’t seem like a viable option for a Lynx team known for its sustained excellence. So, someone else will have to step up in Collier’s absence.

New York Liberty: Can their stars all be healthy at the same time?

Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35), guard Sabrina Ionescu (20), and forward Breanna Stewart (30) watch from the bench against the Phoenix Mercury during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Injuries derailed the Liberty’s 2025 season, and the familiar struggle is already impacting this season as well. Sabrina Ionescu injured her ankle in preseason and will be out for at least two weeks. Her injury will test the Liberty’s guard depth early and throw rookie Pauline Astier into the fire immediately. If any other injuries follow or this becomes a lingering issue, the Liberty’s title hopes could be at risk again.

Phoenix Mercury: Who is their next hidden gem?

Alyssa Thomas speaks to the media during the Mercury training camp for the 2026 season at Mountain America Performance Center on April 19, 2026, in Phoenix. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury managed to build a team that went to the finals with a group of largely unknown or unproven role players. Lexi Held and Kitija Laksa were selected in the expansion draft, and Kathryne Westbeld tore her ACL a few days ago. So, without any key free agency signings, the Mercury will have to find some hidden gems once again. Otherwise, this roster looks very thin around Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper.

Portland Fire: Can Alex Sarama establish a good culture with a young, struggling team?

May 3, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Fire head coach Alex Sarama answers questions from the media before the Fire play against the Los Angeles Sparks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Fire seemingly opted for the more traditional expansion team path, mostly selecting young players with tons of untapped potential in the expansion draft. So, it seems fair to expect them to chase a high 2027 draft pick above anything. That will make it a challenge to build a great (winning) culture to rely on and work around for the next few years, especially for a rookie head coach. Building good habits can be tricky when those habits rarely lead to winning.

Seattle Storm: How much better will Dominique Malonga get?

Sep 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) smiles after defeating the Golden State Valkyries at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With all of their veteran stars gone and a rookie head coach taking over, the Storm’s 2026 season is about development and growth, not chasing a playoff spot. Dominique Malonga is at the center of that development, and how much better she can get will dictate the Storm’s future.

Toronto Tempo: Do they have enough to reach their playoff goal?

Apr 27, 2026; Toronto, CA, USA; Toronto Tempo guard Brittney Sykes (20) poses for a photo during Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Valkyries proved last season that you don’t necessarily need an established star to make the playoffs. Toronto was able to attract a one-time All-Star in free agency, signing Brittney Sykes. But making the playoffs will be more difficult with two more teams coming into the league. So, will Sykes, Mabrey, and a solid group of role players be enough to make the dream of competing and winning right away come true?

Washington Mystics: Who will step up as a leader?

Apr 20, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; (L-R) Washington Mystics center Lauren Betts (51), Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22), Mystics guard Georgia Amoore (8), and Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) pose for a portrait during Mystics Media Day at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

At the moment, 26-year-old Michaela Onyenwere is the Mystics’ resident veteran—a big change from a 2025 team that featured Sug Sutton, Alysha Clark, Stephanie Dolson, and Brittney Sykes. Onyenwere, who is an assistant coach at UCLA during the offseason, will be able to lead the young squad, but others will have to step up as well.