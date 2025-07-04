Paige Bueckers Has Company as Wings Rookies Shine vs Mercury

Paige Bueckers is not the only talented rookie making waves for the Dallas Wings.

With the team missing several notable veterans due to injury including Arike Ogunbowale, Maddy Siegrist, and DiJonai Carrington, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes was forced to pivot to a starting lineup that included four rookies for Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Despite Dallas’ starting five boasting an average age of just 23.2 years, the Wings looked anything but inexperienced Thursday night. The rookie trio of Bueckers, Aziaha James, and JJ Quinerly combined for 68 points on 58% shooting as the Wings flew past the Mercury 98-89.

the Wings 2025 draft class:



68 points

18 assists

15 rebounds

25-43 from the floor

8-16 from three pic.twitter.com/uGwJ5pKpQI — 28 beers later 🇵🇸 (@SnackPr0tein) July 4, 2025

James was the headline-grabber, scoring a career-high 28 points with 20 of them coming in the first half. Bueckers, who was recently named an All-Star starter, wasn’t far behind with 23 points of her own on an efficient 8/11 shooting. Quinerly also set a career-high with 17 points in addition to dishing out seven assists and grabbing five boards.

Dallas’ Rookie Trio vs Phoenix ⤵️



Aziaha James: 28 PTS | 6 RBS | 6 AST

Paige Bueckers: 23 PTS | 4 RBS | 5 AST

JJ Quinerly: 17 PTS | 5 RBS | 7 AST



Wings win, 98-89! 🪽✨ pic.twitter.com/UsplJ9TkQB — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) July 4, 2025

Fellow rookie starter Luisa Geiselsoder chipped in on the defensive end with four rebounds, three blocks, and a steal. The only “veteran presence” in the starting lineup was Li Yueru, who’s only played seven games for Dallas since arriving in mid-June via a trade with Seattle. Yueru was terrific again, posting her second double-double as a member of the Wings with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dallas is now 5-2 since her arrival.

Before Li Yueru arrived, the Wings were 1–11 and she had just one career double-double.



Since joining, she’s posted 2 double-doubles in 7 games — and the Wings are 5–2.



A perfect fit for both Li and a Dallas team finding its rhythm together. https://t.co/Q4l52zo5df — Chinese Women's Hoop Show (@CWHoopShow) July 4, 2025

It’s been an impressive seven-game stretch for a Dallas team that began the season 1-11. And in a week that included a lot of turbulence with injuries and the trading of NaLyssa Smith to Las Vegas, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes sang the praises of his young group following Thursday’s win.

"Just really proud and excited for this group," said Koclanes. "They're just fearless and they have tremendous belief in who's in that locker room regardless of who is suiting up that night... we're just gonna keep growing one day at a time, one game at a time and building on this momentum."

It will be interesting to see how the Wings line up when Ogunbowale, Siegrist, and Carrington return. With an eye towards the future and considering how effective the rookies have been of late, Koclanes may be tempted to ride with the young guns a little bit more even when he has a healthy roster to choose from.

Either way, Dallas' rookie class does not seem intimated by the moment. The Wings are no longer the 1-11 laughingstock we saw last month. If Thursday's win over the Mercury is any indication, the future may be arriving in Dallas quicker than anticipated.

The Wings are back in action on Monday, July 7th with another face-off against Phoenix.

