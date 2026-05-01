Paige Bueckers Taking More Threes Raises Her Ceiling

Paige Bueckers had an excellent rookie campaign any way you measure it. However, efficiency is often the operative word when describing her game. But that efficiency becoming explosive is how Bueckers can ascend to an even higher level.

The WNBA perhaps got a sneak preview of this during the Dallas Wings' preseason opener against the Indiana Fever. Bueckers poured in 20 points in 20 minutes during the Dallas win, but notably took six threes to accumulate that total. The number jumps out because she averaged just over three attempts from 3-point distance during her rookie season, connecting on around one a game. Meaning she doubled her volume in just over half the floor-time she should be expected to see in the regular season.

The jump was noteworthy enough for Bueckers to be asked about it postgame.

"I think it just opens everything up, as a team we want to get more threes up. I think that's an emphasis we put on at the beginning of the year," Bueckers said.

"It provides better spacing on offense, allows us to get to the rim more...it's hard to guard with a whole bunch of action, and that leads to wide open threes but also getting out in transition helps with wide open threes and pushing the pace, so it's really been an emphasis for our entire team to be aggressive from the three-point line and coach has given us the green light to be confident in doing that," she added.

Paige Bueckers shot 6+ three-point attempts in only two games last season.



Bueckers shot 6 three-point attempts (made 4) tonight in 20 minutes played tonight against Fever.



I asked her what the new uptempo offense + her aggression in threes does for her game.



🎥 @DallasWings pic.twitter.com/Vrr2HmA5lo — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) May 1, 2026

The coach Bueckers referenced is new Wings head coach Jose Fernandez, who thus far has received rave reviews from players and fans alike, which tracks with him giving Bueckers the green light from the outside.

The second-year Wings guard only attempted six threes in a game twice as a rookie, averaging 28 points per game over those two contests.

New Wings Teammates Should Free Bueckers Up

Apr 30, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) before the game against the Indiana Fever. at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bueckers made it a point to dub the looks "wide open threes", as taking good shots has always been important to her. So, it's not simply about her jacking up attempts from beyond the arc but not hesitating when the opportunities present themselves.

And she should get more of those opportunities due to the upgrades Dallas made in the offseason.

Alanna Smith provides size and can space the floor, while Jessica Shepard has not made her debut with the team yet but should help on the boards, leading to second chance opportunities and more open looks.

Of course, the Wings also added Bueckers' former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. Fudd was quiet in her first WNBA action, scoring just four points in 16 minutes. But if there's one thing that is proven with her, it's her ability to hit from deep, and Fernandez has already made it clear he wants her to hunt her shots.

That seems to be a theme under Fernandez, and if Bueckers' three-point volume carries over into the regular season, it only raises her ceiling.