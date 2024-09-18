Sheryl Swoopes Gets Compared to Caitlin Clark as Clapback for Comments

These are Sheryl Swoopes MVP numbers…

(2000) - 20.7 ppg, 4.0 ast, 6.3 rpg

(2002) - 18.5 ppg, 3.3 ast, 4.9 rpg

(2005) - 18.6 ppg, 4.3 ast, 3.6 rpg



These Are Caitlin Clark’s Rookie Numbers

(2024) - 19.5 ppg, 8.4 ast, 5.7 rpg



If Caitlin isn’t dominant now, Swoopes never was 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/i3lDLKWYqJ