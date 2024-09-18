Sheryl Swoopes Gets Compared to Caitlin Clark as Clapback for Comments
The Sheryl Swoopes and Caitlin Clark saga took yet another turn, as Swoopes was once again a guest on "Gil's Arena" Tuesday.
Of course that show was the site of many of Sheryl's most infamous Clark takes, most notably the false statement she made about Caitlin breaking Kelsey Plum's NCAA scoring record in five seasons rather than the four it actually took.
Despite many instances of Swoopes seemingly hating on or shading Caitlin, this whole ordeal has been a one-sided affair, since Clark has not responded publicly to any of the stories surrounding what the WNBA legend has said about her.
The same cannot be said for CC's supporters however.
After Sheryl stated she doesn't think Caitlin has been dominant this season, many basketball fans decided to pull receipts. Specifically comparing the Indiana Fever star's rookie campaign to the years Swoopes won league MVP.
X user @MrSmithMarrero posted the stats from all three of the MVP seasons for Swoopes and noted how Clark's first-year cleared them in most categories. He added, "If Caitlin isn’t dominant now, Swoopes never was".
The above was one of many similar posts. @CClarkReport shared the stats for one of the MVP campaigns from Swoopes side-by-side with Clark's numbers this season with the advantages highlighted. The point was obviously intended to be that Caitlin's rookie year is better than the best seasons Sheryl ever had.
In Swoopes' defense, she did say, "Those are hell of a numbers", in regards to what Clark has accomplished. However, she added, "But to me that's not dominating". Swoopes also declined to call her own seasons dominating when the topic was broached as well.
However, it is hard to give Sheryl the benefit of the doubt given her repeated inability to discuss Caitlin without some sort of seeming bias. Swoopes even alluded to unrest in the Fever locker room without any evidence in the same appearance.
Regardless, it appears inevitable that Sheryl will continue to shade Caitlin without the latter responding. But Clark's on court achievements clearly serve as a proper clapback to Swoopes.