This WNBA Standout Is the Biggest All-Star Starter Snub

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is right around the corner. With Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier already named as team captains, the rest of the starters were announced by the league on Monday.

With only 10 players able to start in a league full of superstars, there were always going to be some controversial omissions. But perhaps the most notable name missing is that of Phoenix Mercury forward and 5x All-Star Alyssa Thomas.

Thomas is in the midst of an incredible season for a Mercury team that currently holds the second best record in the league at 12-5. She’s averaging 14.8 points, 9.3 assists (most in the WNBA), and 7.3 rebounds. A 3x All-Defensive selection, Thomas has been a linchpin on that end of the floor for Phoenix as well.

Alyssa Thomas might be the most disrespected superstar in the league and this isn’t even hyperbole. It’s been years at this point — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) June 30, 2025

In terms of efficiency, Thomas’ 53.8% mark from the field is a career-high and good enough for fourth in the entire league. Thomas has missed five games due to injury, but the Mercury are 10-2 when she plays and 2-3 when she doesn’t. She’s arguably having the best season of her career at age 33.

Alyssa Thomas currently holds the highest ASTr by a player in a single season, is having her most efficient scoring year of her career, and plays all-world defense.



Not an All-Star starter, though. AT is one of the most underappreciated superstars in league history. — Hunter Cruse (@HunterCruse14) June 30, 2025

According to FanDuel SportsBook, Thomas currently has the fourth best odds to win WNBA MVP. That’s how good she’s been this season.

alyssa thomas in the MVP conversation but isnt an allstar.....does that sound right to anyone with a brain — TY | SATOU SABALLY DEFENDER (@tycnvz) June 30, 2025

Yet, Thomas was not voted to be a starter. As a reminder, fans accounted for 50% of the vote while media and player voting accounted for 25% each. Thomas finished in 10th place amongst front court players, with other non-starters like Gabby Williams, Kiki Iriafen, and Angel Reese receiving more votes. Although Thomas ranked 6th in the player vote and 7th in the media vote, she got hurt in the all-important fan vote placing 13th.

With so much talent abundant in the WNBA, it's a tough task to whittle the pool down to just 10 starters. Thomas possesses the resume of a starter but the masses were not on the same page. She'll almost certainly be amongst the reserves, who are selected by the league's head coaches.

The full list of reserves will be announced on Sunday, July 6th at noon eastern, while the All-Star game is set for Saturday, July 19th from Indianapolis.

