WNBA Dildo Tossing Trend Is Actually No Laughing Matter

If you are a fan of the WNBA––and even if you are not––you have probably heard of the recent trend of renegade green dildos landing on courts across the league. And while the shock of the first incident was met with various responses of humor and scrutiny, the blitzkrieg of airborne sex toys over a one week timespan has become a safety issue.

There are now four separate incidents that span across the country in various arenas.

WE ALMOST HAD A FOURTH DILDO THROWN AT A WNBA GAME 😭



It hit a child instead. pic.twitter.com/f94ZglsEVo — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) August 6, 2025

The first landed on the court July 29 when the Golden State Valkyries played the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway center, then another incident occurred in Chicago on August 1 in the Valkyries-Sky game. And two separate instances took place on August 5 when in New York, an attempt to hail a lime green dildo fell short of the court in the Liberty-Wings game––spectators claiming it nearly hit a child––and almost simultaneously across the country in Los Angeles in the Sparks-Fever game when a toy looked to bounce near the foot of Fever center Aliyah Boston and ricochet toward her teammate, guard Sophie Cunningham.

SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM GOT HIT BY A DILDO 😭 pic.twitter.com/WVW9DaAalu — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) August 6, 2025

After the first July 29 incident, some players in the league, like Indiana’s Sydney Colson saw the humor in the situation, sarcastically posting, “Sorry I did NOT mean to throw that so far y’all.”

Her teammate Cunningham cheekily pleaded, “Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us”—only to ironically become the target of the latest flying object herself.

Sophie Cunningham is afraid of being hurt by a dildo:



“stop throwing dildos on the court... you're going to hurt one of us” pic.twitter.com/HGmdJhwBiE — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) August 2, 2025

As hard as it is to take a lime green rubber phallus seriously, the safety implications are no joke. Any object tossed onto the court can pose a real danger to players in motion—risking sprains, broken ankles, or worse. One careless toss could sideline a player, derail a team’s momentum in the standings, or even alter the trajectory of an athlete’s season—or career—if the injury is severe enough.

Memecoin Group Claims Credit for Dildo Tossing Stunts Occurring in the WNBA

And what started out being seen as a stunt by a rogue fan, could be a guerilla marketing tactic, being pushed by a crypto memecoin group (or at least something they are taking credit for).

To avoid giving the group more visibility, their name will remain undisclosed. However, the group talked after the incidents occurred in a public space online, appearing openly self-congratulatory about infiltrating a league they admit to not even following—going so far as to claim that the sport of cheese rolling is “more exciting than the WNBA.”

It’s not unreasonable to say this gimmick has gone too far regardless of who the perpetrators are, and members of the league aren’t widely acknowledging the humor any more.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s dumb. It’s stupid. It’s also dangerous, and you know, player safety is number one, respecting the game, all those things. I think it’s really stupid,” Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts said on the sex toy thrown onto the court during Tuesday’s Fever-Sparks game.

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts after another sex toy incident at a WNBA game, this time it was between her team and the Indiana Fever.



Full story: https://t.co/Pwp06r1T5n pic.twitter.com/guFX11zcp2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 6, 2025

The Chicago Sky's Elizabeth Williams also sent a message after the August 1 occurrence saying, "It's super disrespectful. I don't get the point of it. It's really immature. Whoever's doing it really needs to grow up."

And now-retired legend of the game Diana Taurasi––known for her unfiltered honesty blunty told Front Office Sports Today, "I would have picked that thing up and thrown it right back at them."

The WNBA has seen several instances of fans throwing sex toys on the court during games.@DianaTaurasi told us what she would have done if she were on the court when it happened.



More with the 3x champion and 11x All-Star on today's show at 4 p.m. EST » https://t.co/seI8UiwTFT pic.twitter.com/oP15UD7p9U — Front Office Sports Today (@FOS_Today) August 6, 2025

With player safety being the top priority, the connotations that come along with consistently launching a phallic object towards women is also deeply troubling. It crosses the line from attempted humor into harassment, raising questions about respect, boundaries, and the kind of behavior that's tolerated in professional women’s sports arenas. What may seem like a joke to some is a reminder to others of the constant line female athletes are forced to walk—between being entertainers and being taken seriously as competitors.

Whether the motive is just for laughs or some misguided attempt at viral marketing, there is a line between pushing boundaries and crossing them—and this trend has charged past it. What started as a bizarre interruption has spiraled into a disrespectful and dangerous spectacle. The message it sends is not only dismissive of the athletes, but also of the fans, staff, and the integrity of the sport itself.

