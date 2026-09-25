WNBA Playoffs 2026: Format, Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch

The WNBA playoffs are finally here, and this year's competition brings some of the deepest talent that the league has ever seen.

It will feature the league's top eight teams competing for a WNBA title: the Minnesota Lynx, Golden State Valkyries, defending champion Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics, Dallas Wings and New York Liberty.

The format for this year's playoffs, starting with the first round, is simple: it will include each team competing in a best-of-three series (1-1-1), with the top four seeds securing home-court advantage. The higher seeds will host Game 1 and a potentially decisive Game 3, with the lower seed hosting Game 2.

For the semifinals, the format shifts to a best-of-five series (2-2-1), with the higher seeds hosting Games 1, 2 and if necessary, Game 5. The WNBA Finals then moves to a best-of-seven series with a 2-2-1-1-1 format with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and if necessary, Game 7, while the lower seed will host Games 3 and 4, and if necessary Game 6.

2026 WNBA Playoff Bracket

As for the bracket for this year's postseason, it will follow the traditional No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6, and No. 4 vs. No. 5. Teams will not be reseeded based on any upsets.

The final seeds for this year's playoffs are locked in:

1. Minnesota Lynx

2. Golden State Valkyries

3. Las Vegas Aces

4. Atlanta Dream

5. Washington Mystics

6. Indiana Fever

7. Dallas Wings

8. New York Liberty

The spots are locked and the teams are ready to go 🚨



Check out the official bracket for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs presented by @madebygoogle.



See you Sunday for the First Round! pic.twitter.com/mlwZrm9xxI — WNBA (@WNBA) September 25, 2026

2026 WNBA Playoff Schedule

The full 2026 WNBA playoff schedule will be as follows:

First Round, best-of-three series

Date/Time (ET) Network Game 1 Sunday, Sept. 27 2 p.m. ABC Game 1 Sunday, Sept. 27 4 p.m. ABC Game 1 Sunday, Sept. 27 Time TBD Amazon Prime Game 1 Sunday, Sept. 27 9 p.m. USA Network Game 2 Tuesday, Sept. 29 Time TBD USA Network Game 2 Tuesday, Sept. 29 Time TBD Amazon Prime Game 2 Wednesday, Sept. 30 Time TBD ESPN Game 2 Wednesday, Sept. 30 Time TBD ESPN Game 3 Thursday, Oct. 1 Time TBD ESPN Game 3 Thursday, Oct. 1 Time TBD USA Network Game 3 Friday, Oct. 2 Time TBD ESPN2 Game 3 Friday, Oct. 2 Time TBD Amazon Prime

Semifinal Round, best-of-five series

Date/Time (ET) Network Game 1 Sunday, Oct. 4 Time TBD ABC Game 1 Sunday, Oct. 4 Time TBD NBC/Peacock Game 2 Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time/Teams TBD ESPN Game 2 Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time TBD Peacock/NBCSN Game 3 Friday, Oct. 9 Time TBD ESPN2 Game 3 Friday, Oct. 9 Time TBD Peacock/NBCSN Game 4 *if necessary Sunday, Oct. 11 Time TBD ABC Game 4 *if necessary Sunday, Oct. 11 Time TBD NBC/Peacock Game 5 *if necessary Wednesday, Oct. 14 Time TBD ESPN Game 5 *if necessary Wednesday, Oct. 14 Time TBD Peacock/NBCSN

WNBA Finals, best-of-seven series

Date/Time (ET) Network Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 17 3:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock Game 2: Monday, Oct. 19 8 p.m. USA/Peacock Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 22 8 p.m. USA/Peacock Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24 3:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock Game 5 *if necessary Monday, Oct. 26 8 p.m. USA/Peacock Game 6 *if necessary: Thursday, Oct. 29 8 p.m. USA/Peacock Game 7 *if necessary: Saturday, Oct. 31 8 p.m. USA/Peacock

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs

The WNBA has been seen on a much larger scale during the 2026 season, creating more opportunities for audiences to watch each postseason game. Given this, fans may need to lock down on different providers to tune in.

The full broadcast schedule is listed above.

How to Watch Without Cable:

There are several options for fans without cable to tune into this year's postseason, but they may require adding more subscriptions. For games being televised on ABC, NBC, ESPN and USA Network, fans can tune in with a YouTube TV subscription for $82.99/month for the duration of the playoffs.

Fans can also subscribe to ESPN Unlimited which allows you to access games televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 for $31.99/month.

Additional streaming services to watch the WNBA playoffs include Peacock, which will include five semifinal games and all WNBA Finals games for $12.99/month. Prime Video will also be streaming three first round games which fans can get for a $14.99/month subscription.