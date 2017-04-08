Planet Futbol

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Live stream, game time, TV

Real Madrid hosts rival Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, in what could be a pivotal La Liga tilt as the season enters its final stretch.

Los Blancos sit two points ahead of Barcelona, who have played one more match, and need a win to maintain their cushion in the title race. Atletico is in third place and 10 behind Real, and appear to be safely entrenched in Champions League position for next season. They can play spoiler in Saturday’s derby with an inspired showing.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: BeIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

