Juventus, Barcelona square off in 2015 Champions League final rematch

Champions League quarterfinals provide mouthwatering matchups
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Two years ago, Barcelona topped Juventus in the Champions League final to win its most recent European crown, and the two sides lock horns again on the grand stage, this time in the quarterfinal round.

Juventus hosts the first leg in Turin, where the Serie A leader will look to get out to a series lead on its star-studded opponent. Of course, no lead is safe when facing Barcelona, as the club showed in its miraculous round-of-16 comeback against PSG, when it overturned a four-goal first-leg defeat with a 6-1 victory at Camp Nou in the second leg.

The stars will be out in this series, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar up against the likes of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Gianluigi Buffon in an anticipated series.

Here are the lineups:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays from this first-leg clash.

