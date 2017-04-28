Planet Futbol

FIFA official admits taking bribes in US federal investigation

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
SI Wire
2 hours ago

A member of the FIFA Audia and Compliance Committee was suspended by the Asian Football Confederation after admitting he took $1 million in bribes for election votes.

Richard Lai of Guam plead guilty in a Brooklyn, New York federal court on Thursday and was provisionally banned for 90 days by the Asian Football Confederation for his actions, FIFA announced.

He admitted to two counts of wire fraud conspiracy in connection and is banned from all football activities at both national and international level.

"The defendant's breach of trust was particularly significant given his position as a member of the FIFA Audit and Compliance committee, which must play an important and independent role if corruption within FIFA is to be eliminated, "Bridget M. Rohde, an Acting U.S. Attorney, said.

Lai is the latest person caught up in the United States investigation, in which the United States Justice Department indicted and charged 14 defendants in 2015 with racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies, accusing the men of decades of "rampant, systemic, and deep-rooted" corruption by former and current FIFA officials.

Swiss officials have also said there as a many as 53 possible money-laundering incidents and more than 100 incidents of “suspicious activity” concerning the bidding process of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Those bids went to Russia and Qatar, respectively.

French prosecutors are also now looking into the World Cup bidding process as well and have questioned former FIFA president Sepp Blatter in the case. Blatter has already been banned for six years for making a "disloyal payment" to former UEFA president Michel Platini.

Lai is accused of receiving more than $850,000 in bribes over a five-year period from Asian soccer officials in exchange for using his influence as a soccer official. He also got another $100,000 in bribes from an Asian Football Confederation official who was running for the FIFA presidency.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters