Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic hit an incredible overhead kick vs. Real Madrid just minutes after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal to draw the Champions League final even at 1–1 in the first half in Cardiff.

The looping goal, which just evaded leaping Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, capped a sensational sequence in which Juventus volleyed the ball of the ground through three players and five touches, before Mandzukic worked his magic with his back to goal.

Watch Mandzukic's goal below:

¡Este no es gol, este es SEÑOR GOL! #Mandzukic nos acaba de regalar una obra de arte. #ChampionsEnFD https://t.co/oISQ5OgzGe pic.twitter.com/J2QLXGc0nP — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) June 3, 2017

He is just the third player to score in the European Cup/Champions League final for two different teams.

You can watch that forever on repeat.