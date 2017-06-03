Planet Futbol

Watch: Mario Mandzukic hits unreal overhead kick to draw even vs. Real Madrid

0:56 | Planet Futbol
Real Madrid vs. Juventus: A 50-50 matchup in the Champions League final
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic hit an incredible overhead kick vs. Real Madrid just minutes after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal to draw the Champions League final even at 1–1 in the first half in Cardiff.

The looping goal, which just evaded leaping Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, capped a sensational sequence in which Juventus volleyed the ball of the ground through three players and five touches, before Mandzukic worked his magic with his back to goal.

Watch Mandzukic's goal below:

He is just the third player to score in the European Cup/Champions League final for two different teams.

You can watch that forever on repeat.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters