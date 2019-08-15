Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK After Plane Crash in Tennessee

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was involved in a plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday.

By Jenna West
August 15, 2019

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is OK following a plane crash at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Bristol, Tenn. on Thursday, his sister Kelley confirmed on Twitter

Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelley, said the former race, his wife Amy, daughter Isla, and two pilots were involved in the crash. 

"Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation," she said.

According to WJHL, Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center, and his injuries were described as cuts and abrasions. Airport manager Dan Cogan said the plane rolled off the end of the runway and caught fire.

