Dale Earnhardt Jr. is OK following a plane crash at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Bristol, Tenn. on Thursday, his sister Kelley confirmed on Twitter.

Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelley, said the former race, his wife Amy, daughter Isla, and two pilots were involved in the crash.

"Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation," she said.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been injured in a plane crash at the Elizabethton airport and was taken to the hospital, officials say. Everyone survived and none of the injuries were serious. https://t.co/dQfZ6vEoUz pic.twitter.com/dpCqTPLYC0 — Amelia Young (@ameliayoung) August 15, 2019

NEW: Video shows thick, black smoke rising from the site of a small plane crash that was carrying Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family. Everyone on board, including Earnhardt, escaped the wreck, said the local sheriff. https://t.co/2nqljR6C5C pic.twitter.com/noizctpZVk — ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2019

According to WJHL, Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center, and his injuries were described as cuts and abrasions. Airport manager Dan Cogan said the plane rolled off the end of the runway and caught fire.