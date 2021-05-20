Sports Illustrated home
RACING
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The many jobs of Denny Hamlin
The many jobs of Denny Hamlin

Photo Shoot Nearly Causes Crash During Indy 500 Practice

Author:
Publish date:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A photo opportunity for Rahal Letterman Lanigan caused the first hiccup in preparations for the Indianapolis 500 when Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin nearly crashed Thursday trying to avoid the on-track stunt.

The track opened as scheduled for practice and defending race winner Takuma Sato slowed alongside Indy 500 teammates Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci for a three-wide photo opportunity on Indy’s frontstretch.

McLaughlin saw the three RLL cars had slowed to a crawl ahead of him and adjusted his speed accordingly as he drove through the fourth turn. But Herta was completely unaware and had to quickly dive inside of McLaughlin alongside the wall to avoid a full collision.

Both Herta and McLaughlin immediately returned to pit lane for repairs, with Herta estimating he’d miss at least an hour of practice.

“I’m doing 220 (mph) and coming through the corner and these idiots are doing 170, it’s just ridiculous,” Herta said.

McLaughlin spoke with Herta after.

“The Rahal cars were trying to get a nice little photo and I just checked up, and Colton came through and he caught me very quickly and it’s hard to check-up,” McLaughlin said. “I don’t really know what happened. It’s the first lap of the morning.”

IndyCar and RLL did not immediately respond to questions regarding the three cars staging for a photo on a hot track.

More Racing Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

College football: Northwestern vs. Nebraska
College Football

Northwestern, Nebraska to Open 2022 Season in Ireland

The pair of Big Ten programs will kick off the 2022 season on Aug. 27 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

scott-mclaughlin-indycar
Play
Racing

Photo Shoot Nearly Causes Crash During Indy 500 Practice

A photo opportunity during Indy 500 practice almost caused Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin to wreck on Thursday.

WWE's Roman Reigns makes his entrance walking through the crowd
Play
Wrestling

Sources: WWE Planning Live Crowds for ‘MITB,’ ‘SummerSlam’

Plus notes on the dismissal of controversial referee Drake Wuertz, AAA’s “Triplemanía” and more.

Portland Thorns manager Mark Parsons
Play
Soccer

Thorns' Parsons to Become Netherlands Manager

Mark Parsons will replace Sarina Wiegman but also finish the 2021 NWSL season as coach of the Portland Thorns.

lebron-james
Play
Extra Mustard

Mike Breen’s Call of LeBron’s Game-Winner Generates Controversy

Why were NBA fans disappointed by Breen's call?

cc-sabathia-yankees
MLB

Sabathia Rips La Russa Amid Yermín Mercedes Controversy

Sabathia: "If you not going to step up and have your players backs, what's the point of being the f---ing manager of the White Sox?"

nfl-rookie-quarterbacks-trevor-lawrence-trey-lance-mac-jones
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Betting Odds, Analysis, and Best Bets

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest "Vegas Whispers" on where sharp bettors are going for this NFL futures bet.

DoniDon
NBA

Luka Dončić Is Ready for His Encore

After a memorable performance in the 2020 NBA playoffs, Dončić and the Mavericks are back to create more magic.