Barcelona Set to Move for Juventus Star as Marco Verratti Deal Collapses

Barcelona have stopped their interest in PSG's Marco Verratti after his public apology and change of agent ended any potential move. Barcelona will now direct their interest towards Paulo Dybala of Juventus and Phillipe Coutinho of Liverpool, in an attempt to regain power in Spain.





After Verratti's agent labelled him a "prisoner" at PSG, saying his move to Barcelona was being denied, the player fired his agent and devoted himself to the French club.

In an apology on the club's website, Verratti said: "I saw what my agent said and I just wanted to say that they are not my words at all. And I want to apologise to everyone at the club, the president, the fans and the players."

Mundo Deportivo report that the absence of any deal for the Italian, the Catalan giants could look to D ybala to play as a second striker behind the famed MSN trio should Barca hold onto Neymar.

Despite recently signing a new contract worth £110,000 a week in April of this year, holding him down to the club till 2022, interest still remains. Barcelona are chasing the 23-year-old who scored 19 goals in all competitions last season. Dybala contributed to knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League, scoring a brace in the first leg of the quarter final.

Whether Dybala will be Neymar's replacement is yet to be seen, but his arrival would mark a true statement of intent to reclaim the Spanish title. After Real Madrid secured the double last season, Barcelona are looking for revenge, fuelled by the arrival of new manager Ernesto Valverde - a keen admirer of Dybala.