Barcelona Set to Move for Juventus Star as Marco Verratti Deal Collapses
Barcelona have stopped their interest in PSG's Marco Verratti after his public apology and change of agent ended any potential move. Barcelona will now direct their interest towards Paulo Dybala of Juventus and Phillipe Coutinho
After Verratti's agent labelled him a "prisoner" at PSG, saying his move to Barcelona was being denied, the player fired his agent and devoted himself to the French club.
Mundo Deportivo report that the absence of any deal for the Italian, the Catalan giants could look to D
Dybala has frequently spoken of his admiration for compatriot Lionel Messi, who could be a deciding factor in any potential move to the Nou Camp.