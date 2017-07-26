PHOTO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Represented on 1,000 Kroner Note
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unlikely to have grown more modest following the unveiling of a 1,000 kroner note, which features the enigmatic forward's face.
The note, designed by a Swedish artist, is not the only sign of affection towards Ibrahimovic, the country's all-time top goalscorer. He will also be honoured with a statue outside the national stadium.
And clearly happy with his representation on the 1,000 kroner note, the former Manchester United striker posed for a photo which was uploaded to his Instagram account.
"