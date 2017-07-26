Soccer

PHOTO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Represented on 1,000 Kroner Note

90Min
40 minutes ago

​Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unlikely to have grown more modest following the unveiling of a 1,000 kroner note, which features the enigmatic forward's face.

The note, designed by a Swedish artist, is not the only sign of affection towards Ibrahimovic, the country's all-time top goalscorer. He will also be honoured with a statue outside the national stadium.

And clearly happy with his representation on the 1,000 kroner note, the former Manchester United striker posed for a photo which was uploaded to his Instagram account.

You have Benjamin Franklin and you have me #bingorimer

A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on

"You have Benjamin Franklin and you have me," he wrote in the caption.


Unlike Franklin, however, Ibrahimovic's face will not adorn legitimate currency. The note, designed by Bingo Rimer, is simply an artistic design and cannot be used to purchase anything.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ibrahimovic will undoubtedly pleased by the symbolism behind Rimer's piece, though. A 1,000 kroner note is Sweden's largest denomination available, perfect for a man known to have compared himself to God.


After his contract expired at United, Ibrahimovic is currently without a club ahead of the upcoming season, and still recovering from an injury picked up towards the end of the last campaign.

He and agent Mino Raiola are now likely to set their sights on finding a new club, and they're likely to ask for wages of a lot more than 1,000 kroner a week.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters