PHOTO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Represented on 1,000 Kroner Note

​Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unlikely to have grown more modest following the unveiling of a 1,000 kroner note, which features the enigmatic forward's face.

The note, designed by a Swedish artist, is not the only sign of affection towards Ibrahimovic, the country's all-time top goalscorer. He will also be honoured with a statue outside the national stadium.

And clearly happy with his representation on the 1,000 kroner note, the former Manchester United striker posed for a photo which was uploaded to his Instagram account.

Unlike Franklin, however, Ibrahimovic's face will not adorn legitimate currency. The note, designed by Bingo Rimer, is simply an artistic design and cannot be used to purchase anything.

Ibrahimovic will undoubtedly pleased by the symbolism behind Rimer's piece, though. A 1,000 kroner note is Sweden's largest denomination available, perfect for a man known to have compared himself to God.





After his contract expired at United, Ibrahimovic is currently without a club ahead of the upcoming season, and still recovering from an injury picked up towards the end of the last campaign.