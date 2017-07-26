Shaving & Swearing! Gabriel Jesus Lifts the Lid on Weird Dressing Room Antics at Manchester City
Manchester City's Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus appears to be settling well in England, but while he is finding his feet easily on the pitch, what goes on off of it seems to have taken the youngster more by surprise.
Jesus has offered a peek behind the curtain on some of the bizarre behaviour that takes place in the City dressing room before and after games.
In an interview with Brazilian TV show ESPN Resenha, Jesus told of a former academy player that uses his time in the shared facility to do some personal grooming.
Speaking on the show, he said: “There’s a… I’m not going to say the name. He’s from the academy, he’s gone up now. Hey, all the time shaves there in the bathroom. All the time. He does not even have hair, he shaves."
Jesus who impressed massively last term scoring seven goals in ten games, then added:
The 20-year-old also revealed how Belgian Kevin de Bruyne is one of the main dressing room jokers - and how the City backroom staff have helped 'improve' his own English vocabulary.