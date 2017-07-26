Soccer

Shaving & Swearing! Gabriel Jesus Lifts the Lid on Weird Dressing Room Antics at Manchester City

Manchester City's Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus appears to be settling well in England, but while he is finding his feet easily on the pitch, what goes on off of it seems to have taken the youngster more by surprise.

Jesus has offered a peek behind the curtain on some of the bizarre behaviour that takes place in the City dressing room before and after games.

In an interview with Brazilian TV show ESPN Resenha, Jesus told of a former academy player that uses his time in the shared facility to do some personal grooming.

Speaking on the show, he said: “There’s a… I’m not going to say the name. He’s from the academy, he’s gone up now. Hey, all the time shaves there in the bathroom. All the time. He does not even have hair, he shaves."


The Manchester Evening News hints that the potential suspect who love a 'Brazilian' could be one of Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho or Brahim Diaz - as they are the most recent academy graduates who have played for the first team this pre-season.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Jesus who impressed massively last term scoring seven goals in ten games, then added: “He has a mark on his ass, which he shows people. It’s not the people who see by accident, but him showing. One day he arrived in the middle of the dressing room, and he was there."


"Then one person noticed, then he did it like this: 'Look!' There’s a bit of a scar there. Gee, he shaves every day. I think this guy…hey, shaving the leg, that’s ok. But he shaves everything. Complete.”


The 20-year-old also revealed how Belgian Kevin de Bruyne is one of the main dressing room jokers - and how the City backroom staff have helped 'improve' his own English vocabulary.

“He [De Bruyne] thinks he can speak Portuguese. ‘Porra, caralho’. That’s what he learns," Jesus added.


"It’s like me there. I curse the kit men there. Masseurs, I ask them: ‘How do you say, like… f*** off’, those things there. Then I’ll curse everyone. But De Bruyne is the one who jokes the most.”

