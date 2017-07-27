Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has tipped Manchester United to contend for both the Premier and Champions League this season.

In an article by the Daily Mirror, Valverde also revealed his desire to avoid Mourinho and his team for as long as possible in European competition, after watching his side beat the Red Devils 1-0 at the FedEx Field in Washington DC.

Despite the Catalonian's win however, the Spanish coach saw enough from United to arrive at the conclusion that they will be a force to be reckoned with come the beginning of the new campaign - both at home and abroad.

"Obviously United haven't been well lately, even though they won the Europa League," said Valverde.

"This year they are going to be in the Champions League. So their presence by itself is impressive. They impress me.

“I think they are going to be a really hard team to beat. For me, they are contenders to win and they are going to be hard to beat in the Premier League and the Champions League. I wouldn't want to face them in the Champions League."

United kick off their domestic season against West Ham on August 13, and begin their quest for European glory five days before that, when they take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup Final.