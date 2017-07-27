Chelsea vs Inter Milan Preview: PL Champions to Round Off Asia Tour With Nerazzurri Clash

Chelsea play their third and final game of this summer's Asia tour on Saturday 29th July in Singapore, with Inter Milan lined up as the opposition for another International Champions Cup (ICC) game.

Antonio Conte's side were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich in their last outing.

Watch the Inter Milan game on Chelsea TV here.

Recent Encounters





Chelsea have only faced Inter in a competitive setting twice in their history, with both of those encounters coming over a two-legged Champions League Last 16 tie in 2010.

The Nerazzuri, then managed by Jose Mourinho, prevailed 3-1 on aggregate and would finish the campaign by winning Italian football's first ever treble. Chelsea went on to claim a domestic double in record breaking fashion under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

More recently, Chelsea faced Inter in a previous ICC game in Indianapolis, Indiana in the summer of 2013. Inspired by goals from Oscar and Eden Hazard, they cruised to a 2-0 win, while Inter finished the game with 10 men after Hugo Campagnaro was sent off.

The Venue





As was the case for the Bayern encounter, the game will once more take place at the Singapore National Stadium in the Kallang district of the wealthy city state.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Team News





New striker Alvaro Morata made his unofficial Chelsea debut against Bayern and will be hoping to score his first goal in club colours against Inter.

Pedro returned to London after the win over Arsenal for treatment on what Antonio Conte described as 'multiple fractures' after suffering a cheekbone injury against the Gunners. Brazilian wing-back Kenedy has been sent home as a result of internal disciplinary action.

GREG BAKER/GettyImages

Home-grown defender Fikayo Tomori will be keen to make it a clean sweep of pre-season appearances after playing all three friendlies so far, including the private thrashing of Fulham.

Inter Summer Lowdown





Inter have bade farewell to a few players since the end of last season, perhaps most notably Ever Banega after his €9m return to Sevilla and the release of veteran forward Rodrigo Palacio.

A handful of individuals, including Juan Jesus, Caner Erkin, and Gianluca Carpari, have also been sold after spending last season on loan elsewhere.

Star names such as Ivan Perisic, heavily linked with Manchester United, Mauro Icardi, Samir Handanovic, Antonio Candreva, Jonathan Biabiany and Joao Mario remain with the club.

This game will be Inter's sixth of pre-season so far after already facing Lyon and Bayern in ICC fixtures, as well as an exhibition against Schalke in China and two other warm-ups in Austria.

New Faces to Watch Out For





Only Spanish midfielder Borja Valero, once briefly of West Bromwich Albion, and Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar (pictured) have been bought to strengthen the first-team so far this summer. Back-up goalkeeper Daniele Padelli has also joined from Torino on a free transfer.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

The danger men that will pose a threat to Chelsea remain the aforementioned Perisic, Icardi and Candreva, a player whose agent claimed Conte wanted at Stamford Bridge in January.

Still to Come for Chelsea





There is only more game standing between Chelsea and opening the defence of their Premier League title against Burnley on 12th August, and that is the Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley six days earlier in a repeat of the FA Cup final from May.

The Blues have already beaten the Gunners once this summer, thrashing their London rivals 3-0 in a friendly in China after goals from Michy Batshuayi (2) and Willian.