Karim Benzema Set to Renew Real Madrid Contract Ahead of New La Liga Season Despite Mbappe Talk

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will renew his contract with the club before the new La Liga season kicks off in just over three weeks.

Despite rumours linking Monaco's Kylian Mbappe with a mega-money move to the Bernabeu, Los Blancos are keen to tie the experienced French striker to the club for the foreseeable future.

According to Marca, Zinedine Zidane wants to reward Benzema and both parties have agreed on an extension for the 29-year-old which will stretch to either 2021 or 2022, with his current deal expiring in 2019.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The planned agreement should put an end to any rumours suggesting that the former Lyon man will depart the club to make way for Mbappe's arrival.

It had been suggested that one of Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale would be sold to give the 18-year-old prodigy more opportunities in the first team.

However, the departure of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea for an initial fee of £58m means that there is a space available in Madrid's forward department that must be filled.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Zidane would have to make sure that Mbappe gets the required minutes but on paper, it seems feasible that he could operate with Benzema also in the squad.

The Los Blancos man has been a key figure for the club since his arrival from Ligue 1 in 2009.

He has been a serial goal scorer for the Spanish giants, earning himself the accolade of being the top scoring Frenchman in Champions League history.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Selling him would be a huge mistake and Zidane seems very aware that his exit must not happen.