Soccer

Newcastle Make €4m Bid for Highly-Rated Udinese Goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis

90Min
24 minutes ago

Newcastle have reportedly made a €4m bid for highly-rated Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karzenis, after a stellar season in Italy's top-flight.

The Greek international - who has 42 caps for the national side - was one of the finest shot-stoppers in Serie A in 2016/17, making 33 appearances in total.

The 32-year-old has attracted interest from all across Europe and Rafa Benitez could be beaten by his former side Napoli to Karzenis' signature this summer.

It is reported that the Neapolitan side are his favoured destination, but they may opt to sign Real Sociedad's Geronimo Rulli.

Napoli are said to be preparing for the exit of Pepe Reina and given their status in Italy's top-flight and participation in the Champions League, Karzenis would certainly choose them over Newcastle if given the opportunity.

Benitez has been frustrated so far in his search for a new goalkeeper despite Karl Darlow excelling for the Magpies in their promotion campaign.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Willy Caballero joined Chelsea from Manchester City even though Benitez was willing to offer the Spaniard regular first team football.

Newcastle have endured a very frustrating window so far overall, with little or no improvements made to the squad.

Last summer, the likes of Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie were added to elevate the Magpies but this year, few signings of worth have been made.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy, Javi Manquillo and Mikel Merino have been brought in but as of yet, Benitez is missing his marquee acquisition.

