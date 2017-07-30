Arsene Wenger Reveals Arsenal Still Active in Transfer Window and Gives Update on Jack Wilshere

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the Gunners remain active in the transfer market.

The north London club have signed striker Alexandre Lacazette and defender Sead Kolasinac so far this summer and remain hopeful of securing deals for more players as they target a Premier League title bid.

Wenger's side have been linked with moves for Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez and Monaco youngster Thomas Lemar and the 67-year-old has assured fans the club remain active in pursuing players.

He told Arsenal's website: "We are still active in the transfer market in general.

"You have two ways to strengthen your team. First by improving the players you have and the way you play and secondly by bringing in players from outside.

"At the moment we focus on the first part and we have a big squad you know, today we had not involved Gibbs, Debuchy, Wilshere. We have a massive squad. We have to first focus on the players we have."

When asked about a potential deal for Lemar, Wenger responded: "We don’t speak about how the negotiations go. We come out once the player is done or not done. I can’t tell you that. But at the moment there is nothing special to say in this case."





The Frenchman also revealed midfielder Jack Wilshere is due to return to Arsenal training, with the England international having spent last season on loan at Bournemouth before suffering a broken leg.

Wenger added: "Jack Wilshere is joining in full training next week again."





Wilshere's future remains unclear, with Bournemouth unlikely to sign the 25-year-old permanently and Arsenal reportedly deeming him surplus to requirements.