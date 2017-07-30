Man Utd Reportedly Closing in on Signing of Chelsea Midfielder Nemanja Matic

Manchester United are close to completing the signing of Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on a reunion with the Serbia international after the pair worked together at Chelsea, winning the Premier League before Mourinho departed midway through the 2015-16 season.

Now in charge of United, Mourinho is eager to sign Matic to allow creative midfielders Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba to push forward and Sky Sports believe Chelsea are close to selling the former Benfica man to their Premier League rivals.

Matic has been heavily linked with a move to United and his departure seemed to be effectively sealed when Chelsea signed Tiemoue Bakayoko, who impressed for Monaco during their Ligue 1 title win last season.

However, the transfer saga has dragged on for much of summer window and it now appears the 28-year-old is ready to agree a move to Old Trafford with the switch set to be confirmed in the next few days.

Nemanja Matic is getting closer to Man United. The player is ready to accept. Talks ongoing. 🇷🇸 #MUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2017

Matic will leave Chelsea after helping the Blues win two Premier League titles, forming an impressive midfield partnership with N'Golo Kante last season and keeping Spain international Cesc Fabregas out of the team.

The deal could be completed for around £40m, which would see Chelsea make a profit on the midfielder, who they signed in 2014 for a second time for £21m on a five-and-a-half year contract.

United have already spent over £100m on signings this summer, splashing out on striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton and centre-back Victor Lindelof from Benfica.