Soccer

VIDEO: Dani Alves Scores Magnificent Free-Kick on Competitive Debut for PSG Against Monaco

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester City fans look away now...for Dani Alves has already done a absolute madness.

The Brazilian veteran was making his competitive debut for Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophée des Champions - the French equivalent of England's Community Shield - and could not have played any better.

PSG found themselves 1-0 down in the match thanks to a goal from Djibril Sidibe, but had new signing Alves to thank for dragging them back into it with a peach of a free-kick from distance in the 50th minute.

The former Juventus and Barcelona star was tipped to reunite with his old manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, but snubbed the move at the last minute to embark on his French adventure, and is already showing Citizens what they're missing out on.

He also laid on an assist for match-winner Adrien Rabiot, and then claimed the man of the match award in the 2-1 victory.

The result also meant that he claimed another trophy, which puts him one ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the personal honours haul list - meaning he is currently the most decorated individual currently still playing with 34 to his name.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters