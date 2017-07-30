VIDEO: Dani Alves Scores Magnificent Free-Kick on Competitive Debut for PSG Against Monaco

Manchester City fans look away now...for Dani Alves has already done a absolute madness.

The Brazilian veteran was making his competitive debut for Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophée des Champions - the French equivalent of England's Community Shield - and could not have played any better.

That's one way to open your PSG account... 👌



Dani Alves with a typically excellent free-kick for the French Coupe de France holders. pic.twitter.com/PfoO9UKdau — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) July 29, 2017

PSG found themselves 1-0 down in the match thanks to a goal from Djibril Sidibe, but had new signing Alves to thank for dragging them back into it with a peach of a free-kick from distance in the 50th minute.

The former Juventus and Barcelona star was tipped to reunite with his old manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, but snubbed the move at the last minute to embark on his French adventure, and is already showing Citizens what they're missing out on.

He also laid on an assist for match-winner Adrien Rabiot, and then claimed the man of the match award in the 2-1 victory.

The result also meant that he claimed another trophy, which puts him one ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the personal honours haul list - meaning he is currently the most decorated individual currently still playing with 34 to his name.

