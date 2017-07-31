Barcelona Could Make Bid for Arsenal Playmaker if Philippe Coutinho Transfer Falls Through

Barcelona could target Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil if they fail in their pursuit of signing Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

Don Balon have reported that the Blaugrana are prepared to pay £53m for the German international, who has a year remaining on his contract at Arsenal and is yet to agree an extension.

Coutinho remains Barcelona's prime target, and some reports in Spain have claimed that a deal for the Brazilian playmaker could be close to completion.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

New coach Ernesto Valverde reportedly sees the 25-year-old, who scored 14 goals for Liverpool last season, as a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta.

But if a deal for Coutinho falls through, Don Balon claim that Barcelona will turn their attention towards Ozil.

It is expected that the former Real Madrid man will remain at Arsenal, although Barcelona could attempt to prise him away with a big money deal.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger has insisted that he intends to keep Ozil at the club, but a bid of that size may force the Gunners to consider selling.

Ozil's affinity with Los Blancos is not likely to deter Barcelona. The 28-year-old spent three years in the Spanish capital, helping his side win La Liga in 2012.

He was sold to Arsenal in 2013 following Real Madrid's world record capture of Gareth Bale, and has since made over 150 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.