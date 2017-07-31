Demarai Gray Reportedly Holds Talks With Leicester Regarding Transfer Away From the Club

Leicester City's Demarai Gray has reportedly spoken to the club regarding a move away from the King Power Stadium. The wide man is believed to be unhappy with his lack of game time in the Midlands and has a lot of interest coming from other clubs.

The 21-year-old managed 30 Premier League appearances last season, but only nine of the came in the starting lineup as Leicester battled their way out of a relegation fight.

And now, after few opportunities to get much of a run in the Foxes side, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that Gray has held talks with the club about moving away - with Everton, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund all believed to be interested in his services.

Demarai Gray held talks this afternoon with Leicester over possible transfer from the club. Everton, Spurs and Borussia Dortmund interested — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 31, 2017

It seems as though Gray is still hunting for a way out of the club despite 'numerous conversations' with manager Craig Shakespeare about staying. The Leicester boss spoke to Sky Sports earlier in July about his desire to keep him at the King Power:

"He's definitely still wanted. He's a player with great potential." Shakespeare said.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

"I've had numerous conversations over the last four months with Demarai about being patient. I understand that sometimes that can just be words and they need to playing but he has a big future to be played here.

"He's one, with our staff, he's very well thought of but we understand the frustrations. It's up to us to make sure they are given the opportunities and to make sure they are aware of how highly valued they are."

Reports claim that Gray could cost any suitors up to £12m, but for a player with so much apparent potential, that could turn out to be a bargain.