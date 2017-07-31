Soccer

Watford Winger Steven Berghuis Joins Dutch Champions Feyenoord on a Permanent Deal

90Min
26 minutes ago

Watford have confirmed via their Official Website that a deal has been struck with Dutch Eredivisie champions Feyenoord to make Netherlands international Steven Berghuis’ stay with the Rotterdam-based club permanent.

The former FC Twente and AZ winger made found game time severely limited at Vicarage Road making just one start for the Golden Boys during in the 2015/16 season.

However, the 25-year-old flourished during a loan spell with Feyenoord last season with Berghuis making thirty–seven appearances for De Stadionclub.

The midfielder bagged an impressive seven goals in all competitions as De club aan de Maas claimed an unlikely league title.

Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is said to be delighted that the talented wide man remains committed to his on-going project De Kuip, despite the allure of playing under talented new manager Marco Silva at Watford.

Meanwhile the Hornets have been active during the summer window and have already signed Daniel Bachmann, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes as well as England U21s international Nathaniel Chalobah on a permanent deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.

