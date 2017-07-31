Soccer

Wissam Ben Yedder Humiliates Arsenal Fan With Tweet Following Emirates Cup Farce

90Min
an hour ago

Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder destroyed one unfortunate Arsenal fan on Twitter, following the North London club's Emirates Cup victory despite their loss to the Spanish side. 

The pre-season tournament, in which each team inexplicably 'earns' a point for each goal they score, ended in a seemingly unfair victory for the FA Cup winners. Following a below-par performance against Sevilla in which they succumbed to a 2-1 loss, the Gunners still ran out victorious following their 5-2 success against Benfica a few days prior. 

Ben Yedder in particular felt that the Gunners should not have been awarded the much coveted 'silverware', and felt that his side should've been the ones lifting the trophy following their two successive wins. 

The former Toulouse forward, who scored the winner in the 1-0 win against RB Leipzig on Saturday, took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the structure of the competition, albeit satirically.

“We won 2/2 but we are not the first 樂 ... Give us back the cup @Arsenal Ahaha  #EmiratesCup.”

One fan of the Premier League side, however, failed to see the funny side, and launched into an expletive filled tirade toward the 26-year-old. 

The Sevilla forward, to his credit, took the response well and responded very creatively, absolutely destroying the fan in the process and amassing 18k retweets, sending the tweet viral.

That unfortunate fan, and many more, will now certainly think twice before looking to take on Ben Yedder over Twitter, as the Frenchman can quite clearly handle himself when it comes to trolls.

He may not have won the Emirates Cup, but the 26-year-old most certainly won the internet on Sunday night!

