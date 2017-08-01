Soccer

Arsenal Fans Vent Their Fury on Twitter After Thierry Henry's Odd FIFA 18 Legends Card Is Revealed

90Min
36 minutes ago

It’s that time of year again, and the release FIFA 18 is now just a couple of months away.

With a seemingly endless summer without competitive football nearly behind us, EA have chosen to tease fans with some new features we can look forward to this year.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

Ramping up the hype, EA announced via their official Twitter account that Cristiano Ronaldo will feature on the game’s front cover for the first time, but also took the opportunity to release Gunners legend Thierry Henry’s FIFA 18 Legends card, as reported by GiveMeSport.

It’s safe to say Arsenal fans weren’t too impressed..

Thierry Henry’s talismanic performances for the Gunners have lead many to declare him the Premier League’s greatest ever centre-forward.

The former Juventus winger’s unerring finishing and eye for a pass were unmatched in his era and in addition, the Frenchman bagged every major trophy worth winning, including a Champions League triumph with Barcelona and World Cup winning immortality with France.

FRANCK PERRY/GettyImages

So, as you can imagine, FIFA’s decision to rate France’s record goal-scorer with just a 90 overall, positioning him as a left-winger and with poor physical stats was met with a less than positive response.

The Twitter barbs came thick and fast, with fans mystified by EA’s apparent ignorance of Henry’s position and attacking qualities.

Some assumed it was a joke at Arsenal fans' expense...

Others suggested some of Henry's stats might have been given to the wrong man... 

Whilst others questioned whether FIFA's makers ever watched Henry in his prime a...

