Barcelona Dressing Room 'Completely Sick of Neymar’ as Brazil Superstar Pushes Through Move to PSG
Consistent rumours over Neymar’s impending move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly causing deep division in the Barcelona dressing room.
According to a SPORT report, a source from within the Barca dressing room has suggested that a number of players in the Blaugrana side are “completely sick” of the superstar’s antics and are anxious to get his future resolved.
Barcelona players fed up of Ney https://t.co/wCYBK6wqWn— SPORT English (@Sport_EN) July 31, 2017
The former Santos wonderkid was instrumental as Barcelona won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, as well as a Champions League triumph, during his time at the Nou Camp.
The former Portuguesa Santista youngster signed a new contract with the Spanish giants back in July. But following the departure of manager Luis Enrique, and a disappointing season (by Barca’s high standards) domestically, Neymar now looks certain to leave.
The same source suggests that Neymar’s departure is “imminent” and “inevitable”, but that the Brazilian should not have turned his transfer into “a public spectacle", which a number of Barcelona players believe has tarnished the reputation of the team during their international tour.
Neymar’s form in pre-season has been undiminished by the speculation, scoring a superb solo goal against Serie A champions Juventus, leading many to assume that the Mogi das Cruzes-born star had resolved his issues at the club.
If reports that PSG are willing to part with €222m to secure the Brazil talisman are to be believed, Neymar will become the most expensive player in history by some distance, with a deal expected to be finalised as early as Monday.