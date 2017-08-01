Barcelona Dressing Room 'Completely Sick of Neymar’ as Brazil Superstar Pushes Through Move to PSG

Consistent rumours over Neymar’s impending move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly causing deep division in the Barcelona dressing room.

According to a SPORT report, a source from within the Barca dressing room has suggested that a number of players in the Blaugrana side are “completely sick” of the superstar’s antics and are anxious to get his future resolved.

Barcelona players fed up of Ney https://t.co/wCYBK6wqWn — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) July 31, 2017

The former Santos wonderkid was instrumental as Barcelona won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, as well as a Champions League triumph, during his time at the Nou Camp.

The former Portuguesa Santista youngster signed a new contract with the Spanish giants back in July. But following the departure of manager Luis Enrique, and a disappointing season (by Barca’s high standards) domestically, Neymar now looks certain to leave.

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

The same source suggests that Neymar’s departure is “imminent” and “inevitable”, but that the Brazilian should not have turned his transfer into “a public spectacle", which a number of Barcelona players believe has tarnished the reputation of the team during their international tour.

Neymar’s form in pre-season has been undiminished by the speculation, scoring a superb solo goal against Serie A champions Juventus, leading many to assume that the Mogi das Cruzes-born star had resolved his issues at the club.

If reports that PSG are willing to part with €222m to secure the Brazil talisman are to be believed, Neymar will become the most expensive player in history by some distance, with a deal expected to be finalised as early as Monday.