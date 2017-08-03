Juventus to Use Funds From Paulo Dybala Sale to Complete Move for Liverpool's Emre Can

Juventus are prepared to reinvest funds from the sale of Paulo Dybala into completing a move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

Liverpool have spent the better part of the transfer window battling to keep their best players at Anfield. For one, Philippe Coutinho has been the subject of intense interest for Barcelona as the Catalans have reportedly seen multiple big-money bids rejected.

Juventus have ended their interest in Matuidi and will instead focus their energies on signing Emre Can (Source - Gazetta dello Sport) — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) July 31, 2017

Meanwhile, Juventus have targetted the signing of Can for some time now with the German entering the final year of his contract with Liverpool. However, Can has demanded massive wages, something Juventus have been unable to afford - until now.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have resigned themselves to the sale of talismanic figure Paulo Dybala and intend to use funds gained from his sale to finance Can's contract terms.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

With Barcelona set to see Neymar depart for PSG, the Blaugrana have targeted the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Paulo Dybala. And in turn, there is a possibility that Dybala could eventually leave to the Nou Camp, providing Juventus with the aforementioned funds.

Still, Liverpool are intent on keeping Can in a red shirt as the Anfield club are willing to allow the Germany international's contract to run out until next year. Liverpool have been in contract talks with the 23-year-old, but have yet to agree on terms.

Liverpool are currently continuing pre-season preparations in the Audi Cup, having just triumphed over Bayern Munich. The Reds will take on Athletico Madrid next, before concluding their pre-season with a match against Athletic Club.

Jurgen Klopp's side will open their 2017/18 Premier League campaign with an away trip to Watford.