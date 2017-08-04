Soccer

Liverpool Midfielder Adam Lallana Out for 'a Couple of Months' with Thigh Injury

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is out for "a couple of months" after suffering a thigh injury, the club have confirmed.

The England international has become a key figure in Jurgen Klopp's squad, and will be a big miss to the club. News of the injury only worsens what would be considered a frustrating transfer window for the Reds, with the issue cropping up during the club's friendly fixture against Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

After missing out on their two biggest targets this summer in Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita, injury prone striker Daniel Sturridge limped off after scoring against Bayern Munich during Liveprool's 3-0 victory over the Germans, and the severity of his lingering hamstring problem is currently unknown.

Lallana's issue is now confirmed however, with Klopp saying on Friday“This is certainly not news we would have wanted.

“Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September.

“Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see. He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see.”

Liverpool have so far signed Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson for their first team this summer - but if Coutinho is to leave, Lallana's injury would surely require at least one new arrival in the middle of the park at Anfield before the end of August.

The Reds kick off their Premier League campaign at 12:30 on Saturday August 12 with an away trip to Watford. Klopp, along with most Liverpool fans, will be praying to have his team ready in time for the start of the season - despite injuries and ongoing speculation.

