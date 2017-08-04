Liverpool Turn Attentions to €17m-Rated Rennes Midfielder as Lucas Leiva Replacement

Liverpool have tabled an €17m offer for Rennes midfielder Benjamin Andre, as they look to add depth to their midfield to combat the threat of fatigue this season.

Le Telegramme have reported that Jurgen Keep is determined to bolster his midfield ranks before the start of the new Premier League season and sees Andre as the perfect replacement for Lucas Leiva.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Klopp's main transfer target this summer was Naby Keita, but RB Leipzig have been steadfast in their insistence that the Guinean will remain in the Bundesliga. The former Borussia Dortmund boss has now turned his attentions to Andre, who is a short-term and cheaper option to Keita and will provide good competition in the Liverpool midfield.





Emre Can only has one more year left on his contract remaining and Klopp is aware that he might not sign an extension, therefore landing the signature of Andre would not leave the Red short if Can was to depart the club.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

The Merseyside club are hoping to tie up the deal as quickly as possible so Andre can start training with his new team-mates.





Andre is a holding midfielder and has represented the France Under-21 side on seven occasions. The 26-year-old has never played outside of France, playing his football at Ajaccio and Rennes.

He was just 17 years of age when promoted to the senior side of Ajaccio and after a few seasons of playing for the first team, Andre became a key player. Andre couldn't prevent the club being relegated in the 2013/14 season though, and signed for Rennes following Ajaccio's relegation.