Ex-Stoke Star Claims Club Need to Sell Joselu to Newcastle if Magpies Meet Asking Price

Former Real Madrid Castilla striker Joselu could be on his way to Newcastle this summer if the Magpies can agree on a fee with Stoke City. Ex-Potters star Mike Pejic has said that the club should sell their Spanish striker, but only if the price is right.

Writing in his column for the Stoke Sentinal, Pejic said: "I don’t think Stoke have much choice except to sell Joselu once the price is right.





"They have already turned down one bid from Newcastle which seems to have fallen way below their valuation," he continued. "But something similar was said after the first offer for Jon Walters and he still ended up going to Burnley, so don’t be too surprised if Newcastle returns with a figure more acceptable.

BREAKING: We have turned down a bid from Newcastle for Joselu. #SCFC #TBPTV (Sentinel) pic.twitter.com/l2ySgnXRTn — The Bear Pit TV (@TheBearPitTV) August 4, 2017

"I know Joselu has scored four goals in Stoke’s last two friendlies and everyone is now wondering if that will earn him a long-term reprieve here in the Potteries," Pejic added. "But I just think it’s very difficult once a manager has made his feelings known and sent you packing, as Mark Hughes did with Joselu on loan to Deportivo La Coruna last season, for that bond of trust between manager and player to be restored.





"Joselu will always be wondering if and when he will get sidelined again because at the back of his mind is the thought that Hughes doesn’t really rate him anymore, not after being happy to send him away on loan for an entire season after just one year at the club."

The German-born striker has failed to make a significant impact following his £7m from Hannover in 2015. Having been loaned out to Deportivo de La Coruña last season, Joselu managed just 5 goals in 20 La Liga appearances.