Move to Galatasaray for West Ham Flop Sofiane Feghouli Continues to Be Delayed

The transfer of Sofiane Feghouli from West Ham to Galatasaray has been delayed, with Turkish media outlet Fanatik reporting that the player was expected to travel to Turkey on Tuesday, but paperwork issues mean that the Algerian international is still in the UK.

Galatasaray manager Igor Tudor wants Feghouli registered and cleared to play for their opening game of the new season against Kayserispor on Monday. Personal terms are all agreed for the 27-year old with the Turkish club paying the Hammers a fee of around for £4m.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

After five seasons with Valencia, where he scored 31 goals in 202 appearances, Feghouli would join West Ham in June 2016.

He would be on the scoresheet in the first competitive game at the London Stadium in a Europa League qualifier against NK Domžale. Opportunities in the Premier League though were limited with many of his 21 appearances coming from the bench.

He would only manage three goals and was widely regarded as a flop amongst the West Ham faithful.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

In a rare start against Manchester United, Feghouli was sent off for a challenge on Phil Jones less than 15 minutes into the match. This was later overturned.

Slaven Bilic is happy to let the Algerian depart the London Stadium saying that the player's request for more first-team football is a fair one and Galatasaray would be able to offer that.

Due to the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships, the Hammers are forced to play their opening three Premier league games away from home. They kick off at Old Trafford on Sunday before trips to Southampton and Newcastle.

Their first home game will be against Huddersfield on 11th September.