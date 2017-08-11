Arsenal takes on Leicester City at the Emirates in both teams' Premier League opener on Friday.

Arsenal is coming off a disappointing fifth-place campaign after being around the top of the table in December. Despite being linked with a number of high-profile moves in the summer transfer window, the Gunners only acquired two players: forward Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon and fullback Sead Kolasinac from Schalke.

Leicester followed up its magical 2015-16 title campaign by finishing twelfth in the league last season, but it could have been much worse for the Foxes—Leicester found itself near the relegation zone before sacking manager Claudio Ranieri. Craig Shakespeare took over and Leicester began to play better, putting together a string of positive results to assure it wouldn't become the first team to be relegated after winning the title the previous season.

Leicester made two notable signings in the transfer window, acquiring Vicente Iborra from Sevilla and Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City. Perhaps more important than either of those acquisitions, however, was keeping Riyad Mahrez.

How to watch

When: Friday, August 11, 11:15 a.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.