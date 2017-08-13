Soccer

West Ham United Close to Signing Portuguese Star Midfielder William Carvalho This Summer

an hour ago

Premier League club West Ham United are close to signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

The Hammers have been promised signings with experience by chairman David Gold and according to the Telegraph, Carvalho could be their most recent signing in a summer filled with promising acquisitions.

West Ham have already made some great signings this summer in an attempt to bolster their squad for the Premier League season. 

The London-based club have successfully signed several players already this summer, including Marko Arnautovic for a record fee from Stoke City, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta from Manchester City and also former Manchester United forward Javier Hernandez.

The West Ham fans have been screaming out for experienced players to be brought in following a disappointing season in the Premier League last year.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Carvalho, who currently plays in Portugal for Sporting Lisbon, will be a new record signing for Slaven Bilic if their £27.1m offer is accepted - Lisbon are hoping to receive around £36m for the 25-year-old but could struggle with the midfielder's strong desire to move to the Premier League.

The report suggests that West Ham will be reluctant to go higher than their original offer, but talks between the two clubs are positive and a deal is looking to be on the cards.

The Portuguese international has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester City, Everton and West Bromwich Albion. However, West Ham remain clear favourites to sign the midfielder.

