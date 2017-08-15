Leeds United Braced for Improved £20m Burnley Bid for Star Striker Chris Wood This Summer

Burnley are prepared to make an improved £20m offer for Chris Wood as they attempt to lure the striker away from Leeds United.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Clarets will up their bid for the 25-year-old imminently after they saw their initial offer of £12m plus add-ons rejected outright by the Championship club.

Leeds have already issued a "hands off" warning to Burnley, but manager Sean Dyche is not giving up just yet as he relentlessly pursues Wood's signature.

Burnley have the £18.5m they received from Watford for Andre Gray burning a sizeable hole in their pocket, and Dyche is keen on luring Wood to Turf Moor to bolster his attacking ranks.

The New Zealand international, who plundered 30 goals for Leeds last term, would be an ideal alternative to fellow towering forward Sam Vokes, but Burnley will need to make the deal worthwhile to the Whites if they want to secure his signing.

Leeds are eyeing a return to the Premier League this season after 14 years away, and would be loathe to lose Wood's goalscoring capabilities as they bid for promotion.

Selling Chris Wood would undo a lot of the great work done this summer. He's key to this team.

This "I'd take £Xm for him" is nonsense #LUFC — Michael (@leeds_talk2) August 11, 2017

The Elland Road-based club are reportedly lining up loan deals for Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack and Hamburg marksman Pierre-Michel Lasogga as replacements for Wood, but would rather keep hold of their star man if they can.

Burnley are rumoured to have given the rule over other possible strikers, with Napoli's Duvan Zapata and Lille's Nicolas de Preville scouted as alternatives.

Dyche, however, is thought to prefer someone who has already played in England for a considerable amount of time and would require no bedding in period in dealing with the Premier League's frenetic nature.

✍️ Chris Wood's club after the window closes ✍️



Burnley - 5/6

Leeds - 5/4

Huddersfield - 9/1

Brighton - 14/1

West Brom - 16/1

Stoke - 16/1 pic.twitter.com/g0eUIte4VL — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) August 15, 2017

Wood began his career in England in July 2008 after he was snapped up by West Bromwich Albion's youth academy, but only netted three goals in 26 first team appearances for the Baggies before his departure in January 2013.

The 52-times capped international had five loan spells at lower league clubs before he completed a £1m move to Leicester City and, after bagging 20 goals in 62 games and a six-month loan at Ipswich, headed to Yorkshire in July 2015 for around £3m.

Wood has gone on to register 44 goals in 87 matches for Leeds, with 30 of those coming in just 48 appearances last term.

