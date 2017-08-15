Premier League Clubs Put on Red Alert as Udinese Keeper Orestis Karnezis Targets Premier League Move

Premier League trio Watford, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace all stand a good chance of signing Udinese keeper Orestis Karnezis after it was confirmed he will move to the England.

The 32-year-old Greece international has cemented himself as the first choice goalkeeper at the Serie A side over the last three seasons since signing for the Italian club in 2013.

According to Calcionapoli24.it, the keeper's agent Vasileios Panagiotakis said: "Karnezis will play in England for one from Watford, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace."

In regard to interest from Italian giants Napoli, he added: "The Napoli option is now definitively off the table."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Karnezis has been embroiled in a transfer saga since the end of last season, and has since lost his place to the younger Simone Scuffet, who manager Luigi Delneri appears to have more faith in.





Crystal Palace will hope Karnezis will give competition to Wayne Hennessy, who conceded three goals against Huddersfield Town in their league opener. A deal for Karnezis would also conclude interest in West Ham United keeper Adrian San Miguel.

Watford also hope to add the veteran goalkeeper to their ranks in order to provide competition for Heurelho Gomes, who also conceded three goals on Saturday against Liverpool. Earlier in the transfer window the club also saw midfielder Valon Behrami depart for Udinese.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Newcastle United are after Karnezis' signature as it looks likely Tim Krul will leave the club and Rob Elliot struggles to find form.