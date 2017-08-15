West Brom Completes the Signing of Veteran Midfielder Gareth Barry from Everton
West Brom have signed former England midfielder Gareth Barry on a one-year deal.
Barry, 36, spent the last three seasons at Goodison Park with Everton, but turned down a contract extension on Merseyside to leave the Toffees with little choice but to accept the Baggies' offer.
A statement on the club's official website reads: "Albion completed their fourth signing of the summer transfer window today as Gareth Barry joined the Baggies on an initial one-year deal."
"The 53-times capped former England midfielder has signed up for the Baggies for an undisclosed fee."
Welcome to the Albion, Gareth Barry!#WBA https://t.co/mz4PGEgC77— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 15, 2017
Barry's motives are quite simple, according to him. “I want to come and help the team," he explained. "That’s always been the same for me wherever I have played. I want to help the team improve, work hard and hopefully add quality."
West Brom boss Tony Pulis reckons Barry will prove a great replacement for Darren Fletcher, who joined Stoke City over the summer.
“There was a big void when we lost ‘Fletch’ and Gareth will fill that void,” he declared. “He’s a fantastic player and I think his attitude towards playing is really gauged by the fact that Everton had offered him a two-year contract to stay there. He really wants to play and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”