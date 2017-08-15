West Brom have signed former England midfielder Gareth Barry on a one-year deal.

Barry, 36, spent the last three seasons at Goodison Park with Everton, but turned down a contract extension on Merseyside to leave the Toffees with little choice but to accept the Baggies' offer.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Albion completed their fourth signing of the summer transfer window today as Gareth Barry joined the Baggies on an initial one-year deal."

"The 53-times capped former England midfielder has signed up for the Baggies for an undisclosed fee."

Barry's motives are quite simple, according to him. “I want to come and help the team," he explained. "That’s always been the same for me wherever I have played. I want to help the team improve, work hard and hopefully add quality."

West Brom boss Tony Pulis reckons Barry will prove a great replacement for Darren Fletcher, who joined Stoke City over the summer.

“There was a big void when we lost ‘Fletch’ and Gareth will fill that void,” he declared. “He’s a fantastic player and I think his attitude towards playing is really gauged by the fact that Everton had offered him a two-year contract to stay there. He really wants to play and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”