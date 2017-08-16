Soccer

Fulham Slap £50m Valuation on Spurs Target Ryan Sessegnon Following Rejected £25m Bid

an hour ago

Fulham have placed a price tag of £50m on Tottenham Hotspur target Ryan Sessegnon, following a sizeable bid from last season's Premier League runners-up. 

The (temporarily) Wembley side saw a bid rejected by their London neighbours, who seem quite keen on keeping the 17-year-old on their end of the city.

Sessegnon signed his first professional contract at the club in June of 2016 after expressing his desire to remain at Craven Cottage for at least another season. The player put pen to paper on a three-year deal, having joined back in 2008.

Tottenham have denied submitting a formal bid for the player, who was also a target for Liverpool and Manchester City, but The Times report that an offer believed to be worth £25m was rebuffed by the Championship side.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino hasn't managed to recruit any new players this summer. However, Spurs are believed to still be in the hunt for several prospects.

Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier is thought to be one such target, yet the Londoners are hesitant to pay what the French side are demanding, although they are willing to meet the player's personal demands.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Davinson Sanchez is also being monitored, with Spurs confident they will land him this summer. The £27m-rated Ajax centre-back has shown impressive form in Holland, but any deal could see up to £40m forked out due to add-ons.

Pochettino is also considering a move for Everton's Ross Barkley, but Premier League champions Chelsea are also keen and could make things rather difficult for the Argentinian.

