Reports in Spain Claim Coutinho Will Be Unveiled as a Barcelona Player in a 'Matter of Hours'

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to be unveiled as a Barcelona player in a 'matter of hours', according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian, who has been linked with the Spanish giants since last summer, has been tipped with a move to the Camp Nou in the wake of Neymar's sale to French side Paris Saint-Germain.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The Catalan side only recently completed the signing of Paulinho from Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande, and are now focusing on reeling his compatriot in. Negotiations with the Reds are said to have taken a turn for the better, with the player making it clear to Jurgen Klopp that he cannot pass up on the opportunity to play for a club of Barcelona's stature.

If the report is to be believed, Coutinho's transfer will cost Barcelona at least half of the £198m raked from selling Neymar last month.

The club's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele, however, has hit a snag. BVB want way more than the proposed £100m and aren't willing to bend to the player's demands, despite his refusal to train, as well as his going AWOL last week.

Barcelona based papers convinced Barcelona will complete deals this week for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé. Good luck with that — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 14, 2017

The French youngster is still very keen on moving to Spain, but Dortmund don't appear to be ready to lower their valuation.

Klopp, meanwhile, now resigned to losing Coutinho, is believed to have asked the Liverpool owners to ask for Barca's Ivan Rakitic as part of the deal. The German is reported as being a huge admirer of the Croatian, whom he has been paying close attention to since his Schalke 04 days.

And he believes that reaching an agreement for the 29-year-old would go a long way in filling the void which should be left by Coutinho.