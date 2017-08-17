Hull City Receive Huge Blow as Abel Hernandez Is Ruled Out for 6 Months After Rupturing Achilles

Hull City striker Abel Hernandez has been ruled out for six months following surgery on his ruptured Achilles.

The Uruguayan was stretchered off the pitch after going down during the Tigers' 3-2 loss to Wolves on Tuesday.

Breaking: @HullCity striker Abel Hernandez out for six months with a ruptured achilles. #SSN pic.twitter.com/scfd9WEwzW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 17, 2017

It was initially thought that he would miss the entire campaign; but after being assessed, it was determined that the player will be able to return after six months.

This is indeed a huge blow to Hull, but manager Leonid Slutsky has called on the club to bring in new players in order to strengthen the squad.

“New players don’t depend on Hernandez, we needed more before,” Slutsky said, via the Yorkshire Post. “We have a good squad but we need to strengthen.

“I think we need one or two defenders and attackers. We are close, but we are close for one month but it is not easy. If we get a player he must be really good level.”

The side had a reported £10m bid for Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore rejected on Wednesday.



