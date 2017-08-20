How to Watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel
Title contenders Tottenham and Chelsea face off Sunday as Week 2 of the Premier League wraps up.
Chelsea, the defending champion, dropped a shocking opener against Burnley. Tottenham, last season’s runner-up, won 2–0 at Newcastle. The London rivals face off at Wembley Stadium, where Spurs will play host.
Find out how to watch below.
How to watch
When: 11 a.m. ET, Sunday, Aug. 20
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.