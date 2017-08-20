Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jeremy Woo
Sunday August 20th, 2017

Title contenders Tottenham and Chelsea face off Sunday as Week 2 of the Premier League wraps up.

Chelsea, the defending champion, dropped a shocking opener against Burnley. Tottenham, last season’s runner-up, won 2–0 at Newcastle. The London rivals face off at Wembley Stadium, where Spurs will play host.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: 11 a.m. ET, Sunday, Aug. 20

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters