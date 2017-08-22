Bayern Chairman Wants to Produce One Starlet a Year as Club Open New £64m Youth Academy

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has declared that he wants to see the production of at least one star a year after the club officially opened its new £64m youth academy.

The new facility took two years to construct and it is hoped that the club will now have a new breeding ground for talent to develop - the last homegrown player to graduate through to the first team was David Alaba all the way back in 2010.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

As explained by BBC Sport: "The new 'FC Bayern Campus' near the Allianz Arena stadium, covers 30 hectares, boasts a small stadium plus seven other football pitches, sprint hills, a gym, sports hall, cafeteria and a boarding school which can accommodate 35 youngsters."

Bayern president Uli Hoeness said: "I am convinced that we can give the right answer to the development of international football, to the whole transfer madness and the exploding salaries. We see in this campus the chance to generate a lot of success."

Getty Images/GettyImages

The reigning Bundesliga champions have spent around £100m this summer so far on new acquisitions and have brought in Corentin Tolisso, Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy, James Rodriguez, Kingsley Coman permanently from Juventus and Serge Gnabry who has been loaned out again.

Carlo Ancelotti might be hoping to grant Rummenigge's wish of bringing through a youth prospect this season in the form of a winger, with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both ageing.

