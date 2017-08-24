Soccer

Dani Ceballos Impresses During Madrid Training by Netting an Absolute Screamer

37 minutes ago

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos nearly took the net off in Los Blancos' latest training session.

The video seen via AS Sport showed the youngster produce a thunderbolt, but considering he's under the tutelage of former Ballon D'or winner Zinidine Zidane, is it any surprise the 21-year-old can produce such moments of brilliance?

Jonathan Daniel/GettyImages

During the video, Ceballos latches onto a bouncing ball, catching it on the half-volley before smashing it past a helpless Kiko Casilla.

The goal - albeit in training - would have certainly impressed coaching staff, and may see the Spanish midfielder's stock rise prematurely in the Galactico's squad.

Real Madrid eventually won the battle with Barca for his signature earlier this summer, securing his services after Ceballos' impressive performances for Spain during the European Under-21 Championships in Poland.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/GettyImages

He has vision and agility, and isn't afraid to run forward with the ball rather than pass square - prompting interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal in previous seasons.

As previously said though, it was Madrid who eventually landed Ceballos ahead of this season, and judging by his latest performance in training, he could become a future star in what is already a star-studded squad.

It will be interesting to see how he progresses this campaign, and whether or not he can come up with the goods when running out at the Bernabeu.

