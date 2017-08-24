Huddersfield Announce Signing of Right-Back Florent Hadergjonaj on Season-Long Loan Deal

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of right-back Florent Hadergjonaj from Bundesliga outfit FC Ingolstadt 04, on a season-long loan deal - with an option to buy at the conclusion of the campaign.

The club's website have confirmed the 23-year-old is set to don the number 33 shirt for the Terriers this season as he experiences English football for the first time.

Hadergjonaj, born in Switzerland of Kosovan-Albanian descent, has played in the top flight in both Switzerland and Germany, with experience in the Europa League and in Champions League qualifiers.

The 23-year-old made 25 starting appearances for FC Ingolstadt 04 last season - scoring one goal and providing two assists - which led to him securing his first senior cap for Switzerland in June.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner revealed his excitement at securing the signature of Hadergjonaj, as he said: “It was important in this window that we found a real competitor for the right back position and in Florent, we have exactly the right player.

“Florent is one of the most exciting young right backs in Germany and is a footballer who I believe will fit our system and style of play very well. He is a real Terrier in defence and likes to attack whenever possible, which is perfect for how we want to play.

“I have met with him and he is a good character; he is eager to show he can play in the Premier League despite a lot of interest from some top clubs in Germany. I’m looking forward to working with him on the training pitch,” he added.