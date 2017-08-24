Soccer

Report Claims Messi's Dad Met With Man City to Discuss Move as New Barca Contract Remains Unsigned

2 hours ago

Lionel Messi could make an incredible move to Manchester City next summer after the star's dad reportedly held talks with Etihad officials.

That is the huge claim made by the Sun, who say that Jorge Messi met with Txiki Begiristain  who is City's director of football and formely of the Blaugrana board.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The paper claim 'sources' have tipped them off about the secret meeting, in which the pair discussed the possibility of the 30-year-old coming to the club next summer.

Argentine Messi's current deal at the Nou Camp actually expires at the end of this season, and the superstar is currently stalling over a 2021 extension, which is said to be giving City real hope of what would be a truly massive transfer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been reported to be unhappy with the ongoings at Barca of late - particularly involving the club's activities in the transfer market.

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the window for a record-busting £198m, and the Catalans have so far failed to bring in his replacement.

They are seriously struggling in their efforts to sign Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, and arguably have a roster that is nowhere near as strong as rivals Real Madrid's at present.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

What's more, Messi's right-hand man Luis Suarez is currently sidelined for the next five weeks and so the diminutive forward is currently part of a new-look frontline consisting of Paco Alcacer and Gerard Deulofeu, an obvious downgrade from the old 'MSN' strike force.

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Agusti Benedito expressed his concern on Spanish radio, and said: "He has still not signed, it’s worrisome. The case of Messi may be worse than with Neymar because right now, as of January 1, he’s free."

