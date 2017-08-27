Liverpool in Talks to Sign Bayern Midfielder But Facing Competition From Monaco

Liverpool are in talks to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, according to Sky Italy.

Thew will, however, will be facing stiff competition from AS Monaco, who are also said to have opened discussions over a transfer for the Portugal international with the Bavarian giants.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Sanches joined Bayern from Benfica last year, following his impressive performances at Euro 16, but has so far failed to establish himself in Carlo Ancelotti's side.

He is believed to be interested in a move away, with the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Chelsea all believed to be monitoring the situation too.

Sky Italy: Liverpool in talks to sign Renato Sanches. Monaco interested too. Agent Jorge Mendes at Monaco game now (involved in Mbappé deal) — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 27, 2017

Ancelotti insists he wants Sanches to remain with the team, but won't stand in his way if he decides that a transfer is what's best for him.

“Renato knows there is plenty of competition on the middle of the park," the Italian said, via Calciomercato recently.

“I’d be very happy if he decides to stay with us but if he eventually decides to leave there would be no problem for me."

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Liverpool, meanwhile, haven't brought in as many players as they did last summer, with just Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson joining this time around.

With the transfer window set to close on Thursday, Klopp is reported as being keen on adding at least one more player to his rather offensive-looking squad.

It's sure to be an interesting week.