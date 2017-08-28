Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil may have won some fans over after posting an apology for Arsenal's humiliating 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

The German international was a bystander for much of the game and often became frustrated at the lack of space available to him on the pitch. Although no Arsenal player covered themselves in glory at Anfield, Özil has gone some way to make up relations with the Arsenal faithful after coming under fire following their trip to Anfield.

"Blame us, shout at us, criticize us, but I'm also very disappointed about today's game," he said on Instagram. "We wanted to achieve a positive result before the international break but we were simply not good enough during the 90 minutes and Liverpool deserved the win without a doubt.

"Usually I'm too angry to post on social media after such frustrating days like today, but I don't want to let this match go uncommented before traveling to the DFB [German national] Team.

"Nevertheless... Gunners, I'm sorry - especially for the fans who traveled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting," he continued. "But we will try everything to improve in the next game and bounce back from the disappointment we are all feeling at the moment."

Questions over Arsène Wenger's team selection were obvious prior to the match. Summer signings Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolašinac were left out of a starting line up that saw a number of players playing out of position. The transfer policy in north London has also come into question after allowing defender Gabriel to leave despite Arsenal's defensive frailties.