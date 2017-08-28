Soccer

Real Madrid Star Marcelo Refuses to Criticise Fans for Hostile Treatment of Gareth Bale

21 minutes ago

Real Madrid ace Marcelo has refused to criticise the Bernabéu fans for their treatment of Gareth Bale during their disappointing 2-2 draw with Valencia on Sunday night. 

The home fans whistled Bale as the game went on, as they appeared to be frustrated with the player's inability to make an impact on the match.

Speaking to Spanish sports station El Chiringuito following the match, Marcelo was quizzed by the interviewer on the fans' treatment of Bale. Marcelo's response translates as:

"When the Bernabéu whistles at you it is normal, you have to work hard so that they don't whistle you".

The weight of expectation is so high at Real Madrid, that the players are often subject to abuse from their fans if they don't win a home match. 

Marcelo's refusal to condemn the behaviour could potentially rile Bale, who has been rumoured with a move away from the La Liga Champions during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly keen to bring the Welsh superstar back to the Premier League, and could make a sensational effort to add the tenacious 28-year-old to their already impressive squad. 

The rapid emergence of Marco Asensio at the club has also lead to rumours of Bale making an exit, as the 21-year-old is a direct competitor for a first-team spot.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Real Madrid have established themselves as arguably the best side in the world after their performances last season - which saw the club become European Champions for the second year running and scoop their 33rd La Liga title.

